A dangerous new phase of the Ukraine war
The mood in Kyiv is strained, as reality sets in: the war will not end in the near future, the counteroffensive will not achieve a large breakthrough, and more aid will not be easily forthcoming.
Other news organizations are withdrawing from Ukraine to focus elsewhere. Less than ten percent of our readers pay for our work, which we are proud to make free to the public.
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