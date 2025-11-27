A very Ukrainian thanksgiving
Celebrating Thanksgiving this year without turkey, with mulled wine, and in dim candlelight, our team shares words of gratitude via video. Nastia later visits one of the rare turkey farms in Ukraine.
Editor’s Note: Wishing you a happy Thanksgiving from all the team at The Counteroffensive.
We marked the holiday (mostly) in the dark, and put together a short video so you could see how we pulled it off (hint: we used chicken legs since turkey wasn’t available).
A video summarizing our Thanksgiving celebrations:
We were way behind on preparations, making do with rotisserie chicken instead of turkey, and using flashlights to cook on a small camping stove on account of having no electricity.
But it was still one of the nicest dinners our team has ever shared.
By marking Thanksgiving through our own Ukrainian lens, we hoped to create another meaningful bridge connecting these two cultures.
