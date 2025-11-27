Editor’s Note: Wishing you a happy Thanksgiving from all the team at The Counteroffensive. We marked the holiday (mostly) in the dark, and put together a short video so you could see how we pulled it off (hint: we used chicken legs since turkey wasn’t available). Help bring us into the light: upgrading to paid subscribership not only gives you full access, it helps us get batteries and a safe place to spend the winter. Upgrade: Get Full Access! Tip Jar

A video summarizing our Thanksgiving celebrations:

We were way behind on preparations, making do with rotisserie chicken instead of turkey, and using flashlights to cook on a small camping stove on account of having no electricity.

But it was still one of the nicest dinners our team has ever shared.

By marking Thanksgiving through our own Ukrainian lens, we hoped to create another meaningful bridge connecting these two cultures.