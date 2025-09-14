The Counteroffensive with Tim Mak

The Counteroffensive with Tim Mak

BONUS: Inside Our Editorial Meeting! (and Tim speaks Ukrainian)

We often invite visitors to our daily editorial meeting, where we discuss world events & brainstorm ideas. Today, we're reviewing our AI/journalism policy, and I give a full presentation in Ukrainian.
Tim Mak's avatar
Tim Mak
Sep 14, 2025
15
18
Transcript

  • 0:00 - Who We Are
    Why The Counteroffensive is set up in a war zone, and what our mission is.

  • 3:08 – Editorial Team Introductions
    Staff members introduce themselves and their roles (managing editor, reporters, creative editor, community manager). Story idea discussions and newsroom workflow explained.

  • 7:24 – Upcoming Story: Gen Z Protests
    Plans to cover global Gen Z protest movements, with a focus on Nepal and Serbia.

  • 7:59 – Ukrainian Defense Tech Coverage
    Explaining Counteroffensive Pro’s focus on defense innovation and updates on swarming drone technology, customs reform, and Russian adaptations.

  • 11:01 – Rising Venezuela–U.S. Tensions
    Led by Clara, we discuss escalating tensions in the Caribbean.

  • 18:44 – Ukrainian Family Ancestry Story
    Mariana explains her coming reporter’s notebook: a personal exploration into genealogy and Ukraine’s cultural heritage.

  • 26:30 – Democracy & Polarization Discussion
    Tim reflects on social media, political violence, and democracy.

  • 34:00 – AI in Journalism Guidelines
    Zoryana’s presentation on responsible newsroom use of AI, including fact-checking, transparency, and risks.

  • 44:07 – Tim’s Ukrainian Language Presentation
    A segment where Tim presents in the Ukrainian language, with live translation by Nastia.

