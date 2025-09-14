BONUS: Inside Our Editorial Meeting! (and Tim speaks Ukrainian)

0:00 - Who We Are
Why The Counteroffensive is set up in a war zone, and what our mission is.
3:08 – Editorial Team Introductions
Staff members introduce themselves and their roles (managing editor, reporters, creative editor, community manager). Story idea discussions and newsroom workflow explained.
7:24 – Upcoming Story: Gen Z Protests
Plans to cover global Gen Z protest movements, with a focus on Nepal and Serbia.
7:59 – Ukrainian Defense Tech Coverage
Explaining Counteroffensive Pro’s focus on defense innovation and updates on swarming drone technology, customs reform, and Russian adaptations.
11:01 – Rising Venezuela–U.S. Tensions
Led by Clara, we discuss escalating tensions in the Caribbean.
18:44 – Ukrainian Family Ancestry Story
Mariana explains her coming reporter’s notebook: a personal exploration into genealogy and Ukraine’s cultural heritage.
26:30 – Democracy & Polarization Discussion
Tim reflects on social media, political violence, and democracy.
34:00 – AI in Journalism Guidelines
Zoryana’s presentation on responsible newsroom use of AI, including fact-checking, transparency, and risks.
44:07 – Tim’s Ukrainian Language Presentation
A segment where Tim presents in the Ukrainian language, with live translation by Nastia.
