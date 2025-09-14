BONUS: Inside Our Editorial Meeting! (and Tim speaks Ukrainian)

0:00 - Who We Are

Why The Counteroffensive is set up in a war zone, and what our mission is.

3:08 – Editorial Team Introductions

Staff members introduce themselves and their roles (managing editor, reporters, creative editor, community manager). Story idea discussions and newsroom workflow explained.

7:24 – Upcoming Story: Gen Z Protests

Plans to cover global Gen Z protest movements, with a focus on Nepal and Serbia.

7:59 – Ukrainian Defense Tech Coverage

Explaining Counteroffensive Pro’s focus on defense innovation and updates on swarming drone technology, customs reform, and Russian adaptations.

11:01 – Rising Venezuela–U.S. Tensions

Led by Clara, we discuss escalating tensions in the Caribbean.

18:44 – Ukrainian Family Ancestry Story

Mariana explains her coming reporter’s notebook: a personal exploration into genealogy and Ukraine’s cultural heritage.

26:30 – Democracy & Polarization Discussion

Tim reflects on social media, political violence, and democracy.

34:00 – AI in Journalism Guidelines

Zoryana’s presentation on responsible newsroom use of AI, including fact-checking, transparency, and risks.