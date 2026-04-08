The Counteroffensive with Tim Mak

The Counteroffensive with Tim Mak

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Randall's avatar
Randall
21h

Having been a small business owner for many years, I can sympathise with Elvira's struggles. I have a friend who owns a beauty parlor; she works long hours for low pay, but she is a proud independent businesswoman. The additional challenges of keeping her business open and civil society alive in the face of war make Elvira a hometown hero and a soldier for Ukraine in her own way.

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Paula's avatar
Paula
19h

The dangers with cheap generators is definitely a predatory business practice. It’s exploitative and harms the buyers and businesses. Not to mention the environment.

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