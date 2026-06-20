The Counteroffensive with Tim Mak

The Counteroffensive with Tim Mak

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Paula's avatar
Paula
12h

I wish Lyudmila and her children all the best! It strikes me how, in some ways, the law is meant to protect people’s rights. And in many ways can take a morally paternalistic stance. But not every circumstance can be predicted in advance and the law is so slow to change. I hope it can be changed soon so that others don’t have the same difficulty or challenges. Parenthood is such a personal choice and the law shouldn’t interfere with that.

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PTW's avatar
PTW
6h

What a beautiful love story. Thank you, Kateryna, for writing this---love, tragedy, and hope all wrapped into one.

Best wishes to Lyudmila and her children. What a strong woman!

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