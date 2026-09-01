The Counteroffensive with Tim Mak

The Counteroffensive with Tim Mak

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Denise Wallace's avatar
Denise Wallace
1dEdited

Great update. My heart is with you all. Took great pleasure in hearing about the EU refusing to take group photo with Russia’s Finance Minister, Anton Siluanov.

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Jeffrey Jon Bode’'s avatar
Jeffrey Jon Bode’
1dEdited

Why on Earth invite a Russian?

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