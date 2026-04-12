The Counteroffensive with Tim Mak

The Counteroffensive with Tim Mak

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Denise Wallace's avatar
Denise Wallace
13h

Outstanding update. The whole world is awaiting Hungary's election results !

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Wolfgang Heim's avatar
Wolfgang Heim
12h

I, too, look forward to the election results (and The Counteroffensive livestream) later today. True, a hoped for Tisza victory would not suddenly alter everything.

But it would offer hope for change for the many who sorely seek it: the Hungarian people (including long suffering minorities) who have endured 16 years of Orban rule; the peoples of the EU (and Ukraine) who have seen Orban's government frustrate the exercise of European democracy & security; other nations around the world (including the US and Germany) who struggle with authoritarian movements and need, I think, the inspiration of Hungary's people "voting their way out of it". May it be so.

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