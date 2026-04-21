The Counteroffensive with Tim Mak

The Counteroffensive with Tim Mak

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MPT's avatar
MPT
14h

Thank you for sharing the realities of the war with the rest of the world. I find the foreign volunteers to be brave and thinking of something bigger than themselves; democracy. It's tragic that those who want to fight for democracy are branded as criminals in other democracies, but a dictatorship or authoritarian regime would gladly send their fighters to other dictatorships to fight for a despot. North Korea seems to gladly send their own ro fight with Russia. Democracies need to realize they are not islands on their own and that they are part of a democratic world community that includes Ukraine.

As Russia aids Iran in its war efforts that target Americans, trump the traitor aids Russia and is willing to now aid Iran. So the current American admin is helping its enemies while disavowing its democratic allies. It's madness. I admire the Ukrainians and their foreign fighters for their bravery and self sacrifice.

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uf911's avatar
uf911
14h

The answer to the question “Should governments allow their citizens to participate in foreign armies, including and especially in combat,” is very arguably the wrong question.

I’d assert that the right question is “Under what legitimate theory of domestic law does any nation have any claim whatsoever over the actions of citizens living outside of the territory of that nation?”

This whole bullshit of extra-territorial jurisdiction runs directly into the teeth of the single solitary legit legal doctrine for human rights, the UNDHR. Governments forget far too often that they exist and serve only by the consent of citizens. Citizens are the ultimate masters. Governors have a revocable permission to govern.

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