The needle painfully pierces my skin. But I don't really notice it.

All I can think about is the conversation with my mom, that once again, a reflection of my identity will appear on me.

"Can’t you just admire Ukrainian art elsewhere, not on your own body?"

She’ll definitely be upset. But no, mom, I can’t.

If the Russians are destroying Ukrainian art, at least it will remain on my skin.

Marian Glushko tattoos a national Ukrainian vyshyvanka symbol on the arm of Roman Sidoriv at the Tattoo Lamarch studio on March 27, 2022 in Lviv, Ukraine. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, tattoos have become a nationwide trend, with patriotic designs now embraced by military personnel and civilians alike. Tattoos have become not only a constant reminder of personal identity but also a new form of national memory and protest.

Their adoption of new meanings reflects the gradual progress of Ukrainians in reshaping their views, rethinking their Soviet legacy, and becoming more open to new phenomena.

However, despite this shift, it’s still quite difficult for my own family. Firstly, I’m a woman. They aren’t ‘supposed’ to have anything on their bodies. And secondly, I’m not an inmate – tattoos are sometimes associated with prison, even as a joke.