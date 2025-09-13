Gen Z rage turns to uprooting governments
Serbia & Nepal, divided by thousands of miles, have watched young people mobilize to build a better future. Gen Z doesn’t need leaders: they’re united by hashtags and an exceptionally strong will.
“You're too carefree.”
“You need to think more about the future.”
“How long can you sit on your phone?”
These are common remarks directed at Gen Z.
TikTok trends, new slang, and distinctive clothing styles are often perceived as a sign of being detached from reality or unwilling to take on real responsibility.
But over the past year, young people around the world have managed to shake up their governments.
The latest cases are in Serbia and Nepal. Separated by thousands of kilometers, with different cultural and political contexts, young people in these countries are united by a desire for change.
They provide a blueprint for young people across the globe who find their futures in jeopardy. And, perhaps more importantly, they represent an antidote to the notion that people should simply accept the status quo rather than trying to effect positive change.
Follow us as we go behind the scenes of the movements where Gen Z protesters led the charge to build a new future.
After the paywall:
What are the unique ways that modern youth coordinate protests, intimidating powerful governments?
How did Gen Z use Tiktok to mobilize the protests in Nepal?
What are the demands of Nepalese and Serbian people for their governments?
How Serbian students organize inside their universities and why did they intentionally decide not to use any political slogans?
