“You're too carefree.”

“You need to think more about the future.”

“How long can you sit on your phone?”

These are common remarks directed at Gen Z.

TikTok trends, new slang, and distinctive clothing styles are often perceived as a sign of being detached from reality or unwilling to take on real responsibility.

But over the past year, young people around the world have managed to shake up their governments.

The latest cases are in Serbia and Nepal. Separated by thousands of kilometers, with different cultural and political contexts, young people in these countries are united by a desire for change.

They provide a blueprint for young people across the globe who find their futures in jeopardy. And, perhaps more importantly, they represent an antidote to the notion that people should simply accept the status quo rather than trying to effect positive change.

Follow us as we go behind the scenes of the movements where Gen Z protesters led the charge to build a new future.