The Counteroffensive with Tim Mak

The Counteroffensive with Tim Mak

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
RichinPhoenix's avatar
RichinPhoenix
4h

Iran has spent billions of dollars, probably tens of billions of dollars, on building military proxies and terrorist groups around the Middle East instead of developing and improving the lives of its people. In this it is similar in many ways to Russia and it is no surprise they have worked together towards similar destructive ends. Iranian drone technology is responsible for killing thousands of Ukrainians. Iran is now using those military proxies which are flooding into Iran to help slaughter thousands of Iranians and maintain the regime. Ukraine would greatly benefit from the collapse of the Iranian regime but they are facing extremely brutal and violent forces which are willing to kill as many Iranians as necessary to stay in power.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Lee's avatar
Lee
4h

Have to admit I am not well informed about Iranian life. Politics aside this sounds like a climate change fueled disaster. One of the first of many.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Tim Mak · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture