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Editor’s note: We use AI in our newsroom too. It helps us transcribe interviews and translate maps of Russian drone attacks, and we flag it whenever we do. But the same tools that save us hours of work also save hours for Russian hackers and drone developers. To read the full story, including how AI helped Russian drones pick their own targets, subscribe for free! Subscribe for free!

OUR LEAD STORY:

KYIV, Ukraine – War isn’t only fought on the battlefield. It has seeped into places where it isn’t formally called war, and it’s closer than you realize.

A faceless, anonymous developer in a city you’ve never even heard of can now use AI to wreak havoc on your daily life and destabilize your government, be it by disrupting the food supply, stoking public discontent with manufactured crises, or — as in Ukraine’s case — turbocharging deadly Russian drone attacks on civilians.

“When I was a child, I thought AI and robots were things of the distant future. In fact, even now, I sometimes forget they’ve found their way into every nook and cranny,” said Serhii Kolomiets, an AI developer who asked that his company not be named for security reasons.

Serhii Kolomiets. Photo provided by him.

AI hasn’t invented a new kind of war. It has simply made the old kind faster, cheaper, and harder to detect. Ukraine is experiencing it firsthand, and Europe is beginning to realize what’s coming. On November 16, the European Union sanctioned 30 Russian individuals and two entities over cyberattacks and disinformation.

Those listed include the Social Design Agency, which ran campaigns against European support for Ukraine — including during the 2024 European Parliament elections.

Its best-known operation, ‘Doppelgänger’, involved cloning the websites of media outlets such as Der Spiegel and Le Monde, filling them with fake articles portraying Ukrainians as corrupt and warning Europeans that sanctions on Russia would harm them, and then spreading the links through networks of bot accounts.

Even AI developers are concerned about how quickly AI is spreading. In September, Anthropic researcher Jacob Coxon resigned, warning that AI labs are “gambling with our lives.” In July, over a thousand employees at prominent AI companies signed a joint letter voicing their concerns about the rapid development of this technology.

This year, the world has witnessed an unprecedented surge in AI technology and its uncontrolled use for the purpose of nefarious activities.

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Europol has warned that criminals are using AI to speed up their cyberattacks, personalize fraud schemes, and expand their operations. Attacks that used to take weeks can now be prepared in just a few hours. Over the course of the year, Google, Microsoft, and Anthropic have each reported instances of state-sponsored hackers exploiting their models.

The logo of Anthropic against a Nasdaq-100 candlestick chart. (Photo by Silas Stein/picture alliance via Getty Images)

The same AI tools that hijacked officials’ social media and peered through European doorbell cameras can do the same to any other ordinary citizen next time.