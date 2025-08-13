The Counteroffensive with Tim Mak

Nigel Perels
2h

So not all heroes wield a rifle! To carefully handle & sort human remains, desecrated by the vile Orcs, and to apply modern technology to identify to whom the remains belong, is such painstaking and sensitive work; it takes a particular strength to do this, which will bring heartbreak and comfort in equal measure. Thank you, Anastasia.

Lee N.
3h

I had hoped that this 'summit' would be the time for our golden leader to turn on Putin as he has on most of the people who have helped or supported him. Realistically there is very little Putin can do to help him anymore and whatever kompromat exists is quite devalued by now. The optics revealed make it sound like it will just be another performance appraisal by Putin of his viceroy.

