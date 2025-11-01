Featured comment: The Counteroffensive was the first (and only) Substack I subscribed to. I make a point of being careful about how many subscriptions I have as they can really add up. But in an era where deep and quality journalism is increasingly seen as an anachronism of the past, outlets like the Counteroffensive are more important than ever. I just wish there was a way to magnify and amplify the incredible work you do. Keep it up! By our subscriber Rob Get Full Access! Subscribe for Free!

Political liberalism, human rights, freedom of speech — not phrases you’d expect to hear in Viktor Orbán these days, right?

But those were the exact ideals embraced by István Hegedűs and other early members of the political party Fidesz when they initially joined with Orbán back in 1988, when it was just a youth organisation.

Orbán’s ties with Putin makes him the biggest EU antagonist of Ukraine, even with a number of other countries moving forward with Kyiv’s effort to join the European bloc. It’s this antagonism that made Hungary an ideal location of the recently-canceled Trump-Putin summit.

Hungary’s story is a warning of how easy it is to backpedal on Western liberal values. Countries that rely on Russian natural resources risk following Budapest’s example, sliding toward authoritarianism.

István Hegedűs. Photo provided by István.

Hegedűs once hoped that democracy in Hungary would be reborn, but over time, he could barely recognize what was left of the party he once connected to.

Hungary proclaimed independence on October 23, 1989. Photo from Hungarian Conservative .

The internal split within the party over shifting from a liberal-centrist vision to a right-wing one forced István to leave in 1994 and never return to parliament.

After that István had to watch from the sidelines the growing popularity of Fidesz. The country ultimately selected Orbán as prime minister, who spread nationalist narratives and made his country more illiberal and pro-Russian.

A demonstrator holds a banner that shows Vladimir Putin and Viktor Orban kissing during a protest on March 18, 2025 in Budapest, Hungary. (Photo by Janos Kummer/Getty Images).