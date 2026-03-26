Editor’s Note: In today’s story we will tell you about how people try to escape the realities of war, even if just for a moment. We, however, cannot afford such a luxury forever, because telling the truth is our job. Despite the attacks, power outages, and exhaustion, we continue to work so that you can stay connected with Ukraine. Upgrade now to support our work and get full access to all our writing! Get Full Access! Tip Jar!

My puzzles and my dog, Mike, 2025

I don’t remember what happened yesterday, or even what happened today.

It feels like there are no thoughts left in my head. All I can think about are the puzzles scattered on my floor, mixed with dust and strands of my hair, because I haven’t cleaned in weeks. Instead, I spend my days binge-watching The Sopranos.

All I want is not to be here.

When I wake up, I remember all of my acquaintances who have died. I remember how their parents screamed at their funerals. That sound still sends shivers through my skin, mixed with a gag reflex. Not a single day goes by without me thinking about death.

Today, my only goal is to finish the small church in my puzzle picture.

In a world overflowing with violence and information overload, reality sometimes feels too heavy to bear. And while some people escape from it by turning to psychoactive substances, others may simply ‘drop out of life,’ cutting off social ties and retreating painfully into other worlds.

This behavior is often the result of a pattern of escapism, learned in childhood. And with modern technology, a plethora of social media platforms, and terabytes of content, falling into this trap is easier than it might seem, especially for those who are going through tremendous life challenges or trauma.

Because of war, many of us have faced burnout, exhaustion, depressive states, or mental disorders, even though a few years ago we were certain this could never happen to us. Witnessing traumatic events even online like recent massive attack on Ukraine, which resulted in destruction of civillian buildings in several major cities is an example of what leads to exacerbated mental health issues.