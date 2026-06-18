The Counteroffensive with Tim Mak

The Counteroffensive with Tim Mak

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Ann Starkey's avatar
Ann Starkey
2h

Oi! Oi! Oi!

Bombing the Moscow area oil refineries again is such a punk tactic.

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1 reply
Seth M Kaplowitz's avatar
Seth M Kaplowitz
24m

Oi vey!

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