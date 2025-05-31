The Counteroffensive with Tim Mak

JVG
1h

This line jumped out at me:

“Under the Ukrainian presidency of Viktor Yanukovych, known to be a Kremlin puppet, nearly all efforts to counter Russian FSB agents were dismantled.”

***

According to the reports I’ve been reading, our DOJ and FBI have been dismantling all efforts to counter Russian FSB agents under the American presidency of Donald Trump.

Many consider him — based on both his words and actions — to be a Kremlin puppet.

