Oleksandr Bondarenko, the head of the Department of East Slavic Philology and Information-Applied Studies at Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv. Photo taken from the university's official page.

To defeat the enemy, you must first understand them.

That is how Oleksandr sees his work.

Once a Russian philologist – someone who studies the history of languages – he now studies the people who are invading his homeland and threatening his loved ones.

Oleksandr says his job is similar to that of a biologist: to understand a frog, you have to dissect it. He is now dissecting Russian imperialism: examining its inner workings to expose and teach the Ukrainian security services.

"I went from being a teacher of the history of the Russian language to a person who hates everything Russian," said Oleksandr Bondarenko, head of the Department of East Slavic Studies at the Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv.

Since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion, Ukrainians have started to reject the Russian language, which has been imposed on them for centuries and now weaponized by Moscow as part of its hybrid warfare.

A collective postcolonial trauma, disgust toward anything associated with the aggressor, and the war itself have led Ukrainians to symbolically disregard the Russian language.

During last week’s negotiations in Istanbul, for example, the Ukrainian delegation communicated with the Russians exclusively through an interpreter, deliberately separating themselves from their counterparts.

Ukrainian, American and Russian delegates meet for Ukraine-Russia peace talks on May 16, 2025 in Istanbul. (Handout photo by Arda Kucukkaya/Turkish Foreign Ministry via Getty Images).

However, for professionals on the front lines confronting Russians, understanding their enemy — their mentality, language, and culture — is key. Conducting reconnaissance, recruiting Russians for collaboration by understanding their mentality, analyzing intercepted information, identifying saboteurs, and carrying out counter-propaganda — all of this becomes possible when you study Russians under a microscope.

“I came to understand that first comes the Russian language, and then the boot of the Russian soldier and the Russian tank follow,” Oleksandr said.

Oleksandr grew up as an ordinary Soviet citizen, steeped in the ideals of internationalism. During those times there were no Russians, Ukrainians, Kazakhs, or Georgians — only one people: the Soviet people. And they had only one language: Russian.

The Ukrainian language wasn’t perceived as one. In fact, over the last 400 years, Ukrainian language has been banned at least 134 times — mostly by the Russians. Amid this lack of recognition, Ukrainians did not have a stable linguistic identity. As a result, for a long time, Ukraine was rarely perceived as an independent country – instead, as just another Russian territory.

The regions now considered predominantly Russian-speaking are a direct result of forced Russification, which intensified after Stalin's genocidal campaign known as the Holodomor, committed in 1932–1933. About 4.5 million people were exterminated by a man-made famine.

People visit a monument to Holodomor victims during a commemoration ceremony marking the 92nd anniversary of the famine of 1932-33. (Photo by Maxym Marusenko/NurPhoto via Getty Images).

It wasn’t until the Soviet Union began to fall apart that Oleksandr started to realize his life had been steeped in propaganda, and that he had been living in a country that was not what it claimed to be.

The inflection point in his career, Oleksandr confessed, happened in 2014, when Russia seized Crimea and parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

Since then, he slowly began to change his curriculum: he no longer teaches that Russian was a language close to them — it was now the language of their enemy.

“One of the key areas [we focus on teaching] is understanding the 'mysterious Russian soul.’ But without illusions or the promotion of their ideas, as is often the case in many Slavic studies programs in the West, which are in reality not truly Slavic studies, but rather Russian studies,” shared Oleksandr with The Counteroffensive.

Oleksandr is also part of a group of academics who are training specialists for counter-propaganda purposes. He teaches his students how to use knowledge of the Russian language, literature, history, and culture to, for example, infiltrate society and spread disguised counter-propaganda content that will destabilize Russia from within.

This initiative was recognized by Ukraine’s Security Service academy in 2016, which started a partnership with the department Oleksandr now leads.

During the first step of Russia’s aggression in 2014, Ukraine had to shift their inherited Cold War-era methods, which targeted the United States as the aggressor. Now, the enemy was a country that until recently had been fighting on their same side.

Training of special units of the SBU on the proving ground near Kyiv, Ukraine on 24 March 2018. (Photo by Maxym Marusenko/NurPhoto via Getty Images).

For years before the 2014 invasion, Moscow had been weakening Ukrainian security services from within. Under the Ukrainian presidency of Viktor Yanukovych, known to be a Kremlin puppet, nearly all efforts to counter Russian FSB agents were dismantled.

But Ukraine had some inherent strengths when it came to counter-intelligence: a deep familiarity with Russian methods.

The forced imposition of culture, language, and ‘shared’ traditions turned many Ukrainians into highly skilled operatives behind enemy lines and in occupied territories. Moreover, close family ties with Russians enabled intelligence gathering deep inside Russia.

So, starting in 2015, the CIA invested tens of millions of dollars to transform Ukraine’s outdated Soviet-style security services. As a result, Ukraine began to carry out successful independent operations.

In 2016, for instance, Ukrainian intelligence agents assassinated Russian mercenary Arsen Pavlov (callsign ‘Motorola’), a war criminal involved in the conflict in eastern Ukraine in 2014, by blowing him up in an elevator. After 2022, similar operations would reach even deeper into Russia’s rear, eventually targeting senior Russian military leadership.

A screengrab from a video shows the car in which senior Russian military officer Gen. Yaroslav Moskalik was killed. (Photo by Russian Investigative Committee / Handout/Anadolu via Getty Images).

As of now, Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU), along with other intelligence agencies, is capable of striking deep into Russia with drones, organizing sabotage missions, and destroying key military-industrial facilities.

Oleksandr himself has contributed to SBU’s success by training personnel, even though his role has been mostly academic. He has delivered humanity-focused lectures to special forces operatives undergoing retraining, as well as to cyber specialists and hackers.

This linguistic context is crucial to defend the Ukrainian information, cyber, and communication space from Russian attacks, as well as waging a hybrid warfare.

“For example, identifying someone’s region of origin based on specific pronunciation can be critical during interrogations. Or understanding how to communicate with different target audiences based on gender or age,” Oleksandr explained.

Oleksandr admits that he had been expecting a new phase of the war since 2019, when he observed a growing spread of ‘What difference does it make?’ among Ukrainians during that year’s presidential elections.

"At that moment, I felt relief that shatters your cognitive abilities. Just waiting for [the war] to happen, and seeing that nothing is being done to prepare for it — that was the scariest part," Oleksandr noted.

The former Department of Russian Philology at Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv was damaged as a result of a missile strike in October 2022. Source: kyiv24.news.

When Russia’s full-scale invasion started, Oleksandr’s department was renamed the Department of East Slavic Philology. Russian, the language that is rejected by many Ukrainians, is still taught there.

Yet, students are learning technologies of linguistic influence, state strategic communications, and other applied disciplines that are based on the aggressor’s language and culture, which can then be used against it.

"Working with Russian propaganda, we can’t just put on a white lab coat and think, ‘they’re throwing shit at us, but we’re clean and fluffy.’ That doesn’t work in hybrid warfare," Oleksandr told The Counteroffensive.

Currently, Ukraine's level of counter-propaganda is significantly lower than Russia's influence. Moscow pours large sums into spreading its ‘truth.’ In 2024 alone, it spent $27 million per week.

Oleksandr wants to fix that by training specialists who can effectively spread messages deep in enemy territory, such as his students.

"During the study of strategic communications, we assigned our students homework to write a script for a computer game that could be launched as propaganda in enemy territory,” said Oleksandr.

He is proud of one of his students who wrote a poem that could be circulated among Russians, containing anti-war messages to remind them that their family, wife, and children are waiting for them at home.

The poem encourages them not to continue fighting, and instead to consider surrendering or avoiding mobilization. As he said, it is a type of content that is ready to spread among Russians.

Meanwhile, Oleksandr is convinced that ordinary citizens should not be delving into Russian culture – almost like a nuclear scientist warning of the dangers of an average person handling plutonium.

“An average person can’t tell the difference between honey and poison. This poison slowly eats away at them… Stay away from Moscow in all these matters,” Oleksandr said.

