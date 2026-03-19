The Counteroffensive with Tim Mak

The Counteroffensive with Tim Mak

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Mary Eide's avatar
Mary Eide
13h

I'm so grateful for this story even as my heart is breaking. I try to love everyone, as we are all children of God, but anyone who intentionally exploits others' suffering in order to increase it, I'm at a loss to understand the motivation. And I will be perfectly to die never understanding it.

Thank you, Nelia, for your courage and your selfless service to others.

Sending love, gratitude, and prayers, as always.

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JVG's avatar
JVG
12h

Heartbreaking stories. I’ve read extensively that the Russians are also engaging in opportunistic trafficking. Their victims are poverty-stricken Africans promised jobs in Russia, but sent to Ukraine as frontline troops — “cannon fodder” really — instead.

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