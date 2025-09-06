How war made me hooked on adrenaline
The constant danger in Ukraine has led many to seek out experiences that replicate a rush. To understand why, Mariana jumped off a bridge (with a bungee of course).
We share intimate experiences of the war — and sometimes letting you peek a little into our own lives. This story is one of those that’s hard to talk about and a bit embarrassing to admit.
Still, we believe that honesty is what our audience truly values.
My knees tremble in fear.
I can feel my heartbeat in my throat.
Something inside me whispers that this was a bad idea.
I try not to look down. I look straight ahead as I listen to the countdown, which indicates that the time has come: I have to jump.
I jump off the bridge, which is the height of an eight-story building, and I land just inches away from the Dnipro River.
Why do some Ukrainians feel a sense of excitement when they hear explosions?
How does high-speed go-karting help Ukrainian soldiers?
Why do some people watch missiles during massive attacks instead of taking shelter?
How will the growing adrenaline addiction among the population affect post-war Ukraine?
A video of Mariana’s jump.
