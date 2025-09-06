Editor’s Note: This month, all our articles will be behind a paywall because only three percent of our readers are subscribed. Support our mission to tell the stories of how to resist authoritarianism. We share intimate experiences of the war — and sometimes letting you peek a little into our own lives. This story is one of those that’s hard to talk about and a bit embarrassing to admit.



My knees tremble in fear.

I can feel my heartbeat in my throat.

Something inside me whispers that this was a bad idea.

I try not to look down. I look straight ahead as I listen to the countdown, which indicates that the time has come: I have to jump.

I jump off the bridge, which is the height of an eight-story building, and I land just inches away from the Dnipro River.