The Counteroffensive with Tim Mak

The Counteroffensive with Tim Mak

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Barb Luebke's avatar
Barb Luebke
1h

Lovely story. 💙💛

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
#DebDag's avatar
#DebDag
39m

I give to your Tip Jar periodically, more often than I can comfortably afford. That’s because the work you do, and the stories you write educate me about what it’s like to live and work in a country at war. After today’s story reminded me about how this winter will be particularly difficult and dangerously cold, I donated again. Thank you, Counteroffensive journalists, and especially to Tim Mak, whose writing surpasses what I read every day in the New York Times.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Tim Mak · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture