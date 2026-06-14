The Counteroffensive with Tim Mak

The Counteroffensive with Tim Mak

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Daria Steigman's avatar
Daria Steigman
1d

The main story on Russian sports-washing is excellent, but it was the news piece about Ukrainian orphans trapped in Italy that really caught my attention. In what world do a bunch of foster families get to decide that Ukrainians shouldn't be in Ukraine?

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Carol Navarrete's avatar
Carol Navarrete
19h

Thank you for the news that never makes it into the mainstream channels. There is a saying that the devil is in the details, but apparently so are the angels. Who else reports on stranded Ukrainian children in Italy, gas rations in Russia, and intercepted documents (rhetorical question). Yet, these details tell more about the political and combat conditions than the glaring, almost generic headlines from the heritage media. Stay safe out there angels.

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