Editor's Note: Our publication pays special attention to the memory of those who lost their lives during the war in Ukraine. We remember them not to instrumentalize their deaths, but to preserve the memory of people who gave their lives for freedom.

Rescue workers extinguish a fire in a 9-story apartment building in the Sviatoshynskyi district, hit by a Russian drone and partially destroyed from the 4th to the 8th floors on September 7, 2025 in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Photo by Yan Dobronosov/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images).

24-year-old Nadiia Yakymenko and her little daughter were killed by a Russian missile at the end of August.

Nina Mazur died that night as well.

She had just graduated from high school this year — her whole future still ahead of her. Now, her body will never breathe again.

Three days ago, Russian forces sent drones into the home of Viktoriia Hrebeniuk and her two-month-old son.

Neither of them survived.

You won’t hear any of these names mentioned by MAGA loyalists.

And chances are, you wouldn’t have heard of Iryna Zarutska either, except for the online stirrings of the far right.