Hypocrisy behind a Ukrainian refugee’s murder
A 23-year-old Ukrainian woman was killed in North Carolina. Now her murder has become exploited and politicized by people who don’t care about Ukrainian lives.
Editor’s Note: Our publication pays special attention to the memory of those who lost their lives during the war in Ukraine. We remember them not to instrumentalize their deaths, but to preserve the memory of people who gave their lives for freedom.
24-year-old Nadiia Yakymenko and her little daughter were killed by a Russian missile at the end of August.
Nina Mazur died that night as well.
She had just graduated from high school this year — her whole future still ahead of her. Now, her body will never breathe again.
Three days ago, Russian forces sent drones into the home of Viktoriia Hrebeniuk and her two-month-old son.
Neither of them survived.
You won’t hear any of these names mentioned by MAGA loyalists.
And chances are, you wouldn’t have heard of Iryna Zarutska either, except for the online stirrings of the far right.
