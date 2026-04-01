The Counteroffensive with Tim Mak

The Counteroffensive with Tim Mak

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Timothy M Dwyer
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I am very happy for Ukraine and President Zelensky to have brokered some agreements with Middle Eastern Countries to help with fending off drone attacks. May these agreements and new Allies ( ? ) be more reliable than the Americans - signed,

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