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WARNING: This story includes descriptions that may be disturbing for some readers.

In early September 2022, the iron pipe propping up the door was kicked aside, hitting the floor with a loud clang.

For the civilian prisoners in Kherson, this sound meant one thing: turn to the wall. A guard entered the cell, and Oleksii Patalakh heard crying. He was surprised; usually, none of the newcomers cried. The cell door swung open, and the Russian guard said. “Listen to me: make sure nobody messes with the little one.”

In the dim light of the cell, Oleksii saw a fair-haired boy standing before him.