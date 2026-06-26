Coinciding with the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Gdansk, we’re launching our newest business intelligence publication: Build Back Ukraine.

Sign up here!

This is not for everyone: if you’re interested in technical, business-oriented news related to Ukrainian reconstruction — how regulations, financing and EU integration affect post-war business — then this is for you!

Our inaugural issue — out later today — examines the legislation around Ukraine’s struggling renewable energy auction system, tracing how two landmark laws were meant to jumpstart a decentralized solar and wind market — but have so far largely failed to attract investors due to state debt, an unattractive support formula, war risk, and incomplete regulation.

Electricity Day-Ahead Market (DAM) Prices in Ukraine. Picture created by BuildBack .

On the ground, the issue highlights the opening of Ukraine’s first new hospital since the full-scale invasion, built using modular construction in Brody, and President Zelenskyy’s visit to Slavutych to inspect a new EU-funded energy hub.

Rounding out the issue are key legislative updates, as well as sector signals covering finance, critical minerals, and energy deals.

Get in on the ground floor: sign up for Build Back Ukraine for free today! You can paste this URL or click the button below: https://www.buildback.pro/subscribe



Join Build Back Ukraine!