Interested in Ukraine reconstruction?
Announcing our newest sister publication, Build Back Ukraine — focused on business intelligence for the post-war Ukrainian rebuild.
Coinciding with the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Gdansk, we’re launching our newest business intelligence publication: Build Back Ukraine.
This is not for everyone: if you’re interested in technical, business-oriented news related to Ukrainian reconstruction — how regulations, financing and EU integration affect post-war business — then this is for you!
Our inaugural issue — out later today — examines the legislation around Ukraine’s struggling renewable energy auction system, tracing how two landmark laws were meant to jumpstart a decentralized solar and wind market — but have so far largely failed to attract investors due to state debt, an unattractive support formula, war risk, and incomplete regulation.
On the ground, the issue highlights the opening of Ukraine’s first new hospital since the full-scale invasion, built using modular construction in Brody, and President Zelenskyy’s visit to Slavutych to inspect a new EU-funded energy hub.
Rounding out the issue are key legislative updates, as well as sector signals covering finance, critical minerals, and energy deals.
Get in on the ground floor: sign up for Build Back Ukraine for free today! You can paste this URL or click the button below: https://www.buildback.pro/subscribe