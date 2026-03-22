The Counteroffensive with Tim Mak

The Counteroffensive with Tim Mak

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Angela Pancella's avatar
Angela Pancella
2h

No! Not the borshch! 😟

Thank you for conveying the cost of war in human, relatable terms.

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2 replies by Tim Mak and others
Tai's avatar
Tai
9m

With the amount of daily spending on the latest war in Iran, the US could have provided a fraction to aid Ukraine and secure a victory against Putin’s Russia. Unfortunately, the Republicans are now lackeys to Putin, just like Viktor Orban and Robert Fico.

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