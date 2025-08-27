The Counteroffensive with Tim Mak

SueJ
1d

I truly don't know how you all are able to cope and report so well with these haunting sounds every day. I get tense just hearing Trump's voice every friggin' day. Take care, please continue to be safe.

Paul Guinnessy
1d

I took a bunch of Syrian refugee kids down to the Mall to see the Independence Day fireworks in 2019, when Trump insisted on having military jets fly over the mall at low level. It was very loud and the kids all tensed up as the last time they heard similar sounds their town was being bombed.

They were all great kids and I think about them a lot.

