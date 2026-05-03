The Counteroffensive with Tim Mak

The Counteroffensive with Tim Mak

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Barb Luebke's avatar
Barb Luebke
4h

Thank you for this important story. News becomes “old” so quickly these days. Reporters get assigned to stories and move on. Follow-up, such as this, is vital.

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Black Pearl (Slava Ukraini)'s avatar
Black Pearl (Slava Ukraini)
2h

Thanks for reminding us the plight of the people of Venezuela; it is so difficult to keep track of all of the conflicts and victims around the world, and so easy to forget some people.

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