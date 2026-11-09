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U.S.-China-Russia meeting… European leaders to join peace talks in Abu Dhabi… Russian network exploited France riots to spread disinformation…

Editor’s note: Welcome to our monthly military update, where we break down how the war has changed over the past month: on the front line, in the sky, and this time even underground and in space. It’s one of our most popular formats, and we can see why. One read, and you know exactly where things stand. Subscribe to get our reporting from Kyiv straight to your inbox, and upgrade anytime to read every monthly military update in full. Subscribe for free!

OUR LEAD STORY:

KYIV, Ukraine – October was a whirlwind for Ukraine that saw the longest uninterrupted ceasefire since 2022, along with intensified Russian attacks on civilian infrastructure and a chill in relations with the U.S. as Moscow secured lucrative deals with the Trump administration. As of early November, the prospect of peace remains elusive as Ukraine builds a sovereign satellite communication network to end its reliance on Starlink.