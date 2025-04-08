Editor’s Note: Read this – and all of our – breaking news alerts by upgrading to a paid subscription! Upgrade now!

The Ukrainian military has captured two Chinese citizens who were fighting in the Russian army. This happened in the Donetsk region, announced President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Video of captured Chinese soldier, from Zelenskyy’s Telegram channel:

This news comes over a period of incredible tension between China and the United States over tariffs. The global trade war complicates all of America’s international relationships.

And while the U.S. has been alienating both friend and foe due to the Trump tariffs, China has been signaling that it is willing to replace America’s leadership in some key areas.

China even teamed up with historical adversaries like Japan and South Korea to respond to the latest American trade moves.

President Donald Trump holds a chart as he announced a plan for tariffs on imported goods during an event in the Rose Garden at the White House. (Photo by Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

China has also offered to play a role in brokering a peace between Ukraine and Russia, suggesting that it could contribute peacekeepers to maintain any negotiated outcome.

However, the capture of two Chinese soldiers undercuts the communist nation’s ability to claim some sort of neutral status.