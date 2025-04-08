NEWSFLASH: Chinese soldiers fighting for Russia captured by Ukraine
The sudden development throws a wrench into Chinese efforts to play a role in the Russia-Ukraine peace process, and highlights China’s support for Russia in the war.
Editor’s Note: Read this – and all of our – breaking news alerts by upgrading to a paid subscription!
The Ukrainian military has captured two Chinese citizens who were fighting in the Russian army. This happened in the Donetsk region, announced President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Video of captured Chinese soldier, from Zelenskyy’s Telegram channel:
This news comes over a period of incredible tension between China and the United States over tariffs. The global trade war complicates all of America’s international relationships.
And while the U.S. has been alienating both friend and foe due to the Trump tariffs, China has been signaling that it is willing to replace America’s leadership in some key areas.
China even teamed up with historical adversaries like Japan and South Korea to respond to the latest American trade moves.
China has also offered to play a role in brokering a peace between Ukraine and Russia, suggesting that it could contribute peacekeepers to maintain any negotiated outcome.
However, the capture of two Chinese soldiers undercuts the communist nation’s ability to claim some sort of neutral status.
After the paywall, you will learn about:
—The story of a third Chinese man who fought against Ukraine
—Who has custody of the Chinese POWs
—What the response from the Zelenskyy administration has been so far in Kyiv
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Counteroffensive with Tim Mak to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.