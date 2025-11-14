Editor’s Note:



Given the constant power outages, we are fundraising for batteries for each of our team: Myroslava, Mariana, Zoriana, Sashko, Nastia, Liza and Tania. They will cost approximately $2,800. We are also trying to rent a small place outside of the city for the winter, so that we can arrange for our own heating and power in a relatively safer place – we expect that it will cost approximately $4,000.





Residents stand in a yard while firefighters on a lifting platform extinguish a fire in an apartment building damaged by a Russian airstrike on November 14, 2025 in Kyiv. (Photo by Ivan Antypenko/Suspilne Ukraine/JSC “UA:PBC”/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)

What a night.

The overnight hours were filled with the sounds of anti-aircraft machine gun fire, explosions, and the ever-present, sneering sound of Shaheed drones.



For the first time, I saw a green laser targeting incoming Russian drones.

At a certain point you lose track of the number of blasts, but then get shaken back awake with a surge of adrenaline when something explodes nearby – far closer than you typically expect.

One explosion occurred near The Counteroffensive’s offices, where I sleep, shaking the entire building and setting off car alarms across the neighborhood.

Another strike took place on the building next to our colleague Liza, who captured the fire across the street.

“I saw the pure terror in my parent’s eyes. Dad’s shaky voice while he was calling firefighters and standing there and seeing terrifying results of the strike just 50 meters from us,” Liza said, about the moment of strike.

The building opposite Liza’s on fire. Windows in her building were blown out by the shockwave, but her apartment got ‘lucky’. Photo by Liza.

Here’s the damage across the city:

Last night Russia launched 430 drones and 18 missiles at Ukraine, according to President Zelenskyy. The main target was Kyiv and the region.

Almost every one of the capital’s ten districts was hit with 30 buildings on fire, damaged or destroyed.

23 drones and missiles hit directly 13 locations around Ukraine, 44 shrapnel fragments from shot down targets fell in 44 locations.

One of the rescuers had to put the fire out at his own apartment.

“People ran out of the apartment just naked - they grabbed the children and ran out,” a neighbor said.

Managing Editor Myroslava checks in with members of the team to ensure everyone is safe.

The attack killed four people, some of whose bodies are still under the rubble. 27 people were injured, including two kids and a pregnant woman who was rushed to the hospital.

The description for video: A woman clenching over Shaheed drone flying really close, not knowing whether it will hit her building, text in the video: “And here I said ‘goodbye’ to my life”. Video from kyiv_life_ Instagram page.

Here’s an illustrative map of the struck buildings and fires in Kyiv in each district:

Shaheed hit the building and caused a fire right across from Liza’s home. Video from Liza.

The building opposite Liza’s in the morning. The fire was put out. Photo by Liza.

The situation in Ukraine is getting significantly worse, and one of the most worrying parts is that we are not even in the depths of winter yet. Power and internet connections are spotty at best – we’re expecting to have lights and electricity less than half the day.

Heating, already curtailed by Russian attacks, will pose a serious problem this winter as the temperature drops.



The situation will likely continue to degrade as Russian strikes outstrip the capability of Ukraine to defend/repair critical infrastructure.

People look on damaged residential building after Russian drone-and-missile attack on November 14, 2025 in Kyiv. (Photo by Andriy Zhyhaylo/Oboz.ua/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)

Best,

Tim