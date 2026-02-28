Editor’s note: One of our reporters is en route to the region as you read this. This work comes at great expense — The Washington Post cut their international desk, in part due to the huge costs. Let us build the next generation of global news coverage. Support us now! [[Get Full Access!]] [[Tip Jar!]]

The Supreme Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, is dead, President Trump wrote on Truth Social.

The deaths come after joint military strikes carried out by U.S. and Israeli forces on Saturday morning, targeting sites across multiple Iranian cities. Israeli forces attacked multiple parts of the capital city, Tehran, targeting a gathering of senior officials and military leaders.