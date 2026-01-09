NEWSFLASH: Kyiv residents urged to evacuate after Russian attacks
With the weather turning frigid, Russia launched a massive attack on energy infrastructure across Ukraine overnight, also targeting western Ukraine with a nuclear-capable missile.
Kyiv residents are being urged by the city mayor to leave the city if they have somewhere to go after a massive missile and drone attack on Ukraine last night.
The city’s electricity and heat supply has worsened not only as a result of the Russian attack but also due to a sharp deterioration in weather conditions: snow with rain, ice, and wind amid the coldest winter in recent years.
Utility workers also received orders to drain water from the radiators to prevent them from bursting when the heating is cut off and temperatures drop below freezing.
The Counteroffensive team personally witnessed and heard explosions throughout the night as Russian strikes took place across the city.
The use of a nuclear-capable missile to attack Ukraine – what’s the significance?
What is the greater purpose for Russia leaving Ukraine without heat and power?
How did Ukraine survive through previous winters with Russia conducting similar attacks?
Will this attack influence the negotiation process, and how?
