A man takes a photo from his window of the aftermath of the Russian attack on a residential apartment building on January 9, 2026 in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Photo by Danylo Dubchak/Frontliner/Getty Images)

Kyiv residents are being urged by the city mayor to leave the city if they have somewhere to go after a massive missile and drone attack on Ukraine last night.

The city’s electricity and heat supply has worsened not only as a result of the Russian attack but also due to a sharp deterioration in weather conditions: snow with rain, ice, and wind amid the coldest winter in recent years.

Utility workers also received orders to drain water from the radiators to prevent them from bursting when the heating is cut off and temperatures drop below freezing.

Forecasted temperatures in Kyiv over the next week.

The Counteroffensive team personally witnessed and heard explosions throughout the night as Russian strikes took place across the city.