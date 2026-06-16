NEWSFLASH: Kyiv’s fiery payback hits Moscow
The drone strike follows a devastating Russian June 15 assault that damaged a historic cathedral, part of Kyiv’s Lavra monastery complex, and the iconic Dovzhenko Film Studio.
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Kyiv did not leave yesterday’s large-scale attack by Russia unanswered. Ukrainian forces struck a key oil refinery in Moscow on the morning of June 16, partially paralyzing the facility that supplied the Russian capital with fuel.
After the paywall:
How drones breached Moscow’s ring of 100 air defense units;
What the strike means for the refinery fueling the capital;
What does the attack on the refinery mean for Crimea.