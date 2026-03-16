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The video shows smoke rising over Maidan Square after a drone crashed, video by Telegram/Ukr Nastup

This morning, Russian Shahed drones and falling debris hit multiple districts in Kyiv, including the very heart of Kyiv — Maidan Square.

Maidan Square is a highly symbolic location for Ukrainians. It was the site of numerous popular protest movements that have pushed Ukraine in the direction of a more free society, and can be seen as the figurative cradle of Ukrainian democracy.

Mere steps away from where the debris fell, those who mourn the war dead have planted flags and portraits along the square. On some nights, it is common to see candles lit for those who have sacrificed their lives for Ukrainian sovereignty.

Maidan Square earlier this year, on the anniversary of the full-scale invasion. Photo by Tim Mak.

This morning’s attack was unusual because it involved several types of attack drones and took place in the morning, according to the Air Force of Ukraine. Russian drone attacks on Kyiv typically rely on Shahed drones launched overnight.

As of now, it’s unclear if Maidan Square was deliberately targeted, or whether the drone was shot down en route to some other location.