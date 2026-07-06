Editor’s Note: With only two hours of sleep after the latest Russian attack, The Counteroffensive team is already at our desks, determined to bring you the news from Kyiv. We honestly wish we never had to write updates like this. But this is our daily reality, and we refuse to look away. If our human-centered journalism matters to you, please support our work by subscribing. Subscribe for Free! Tip Jar!

Vyshneve city, Kyiv region, after the attack. Source: The Counteroffensive.

KYIV, Ukraine — More than 600 residents of Vyshneve city, located around 20 km from Kyiv, have been temporarily evacuated following a massive overnight attack. Secondary detonations of the explosive ordnance continued for hours after the end of the attack at the site that was attacked. Large plumes of smoke and multiple fires engulfed the city. The cause of the continuing detonations has not yet been officially confirmed.

This is the second deadly attack that Russians carried out on the Ukrainian capital over the course of the week.

A Facebook post by Vyshneve city council says that evacuation centers have been opened in Vyshneve and nearby Kriukivshchyna for residents wishing to leave the area. Officials are urging people to stay calm, follow emergency instructions, and bring identification documents, essential medications, water, and other necessities.

Video: Detonation after the night’s attack in Vyshneve, Kyiv region. Source: Telegram/Lachen