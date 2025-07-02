Editor’s Note:



It was the day Myroslava, our managing editor, was looking forward to the most.

Despite all her fears, despite the horrors of war, despite the risks – she became a mother.

The whole team is incredibly excited to share that Myroslava has given birth to a tiny newborn – well, not that tiny at 4.01 kilograms and 56 cm (8.8 pounds and 22 inches).

At the 90th percentile in both weight and height, we look forward to the new child also being similarly talented and empathetic.

Recently some women have given birth under the sound of shelling in specially-equipped shelters. Thankfully, Myroslava's delivery went well, and that day brought an unexpected reprieve in air raids.

