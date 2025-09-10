NEWSFLASH: Poland shoots down Russian drones
In an unprecedented move, the Polish military says it shot down Russian drones which violated its airspace.
The Polish military announced that for the first time it had shot down Russian drones that had violated its airspace, saying that it caused a “real threat to the safety of our citizens.”
