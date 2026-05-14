NEWSFLASH: Putin launches massive attacks after signaling war’s end
Some say it was the largest aerial attack since the full-scale invasion began. Over 100 people injured and 50 residential buildings hit across Ukraine.
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Russia launched one of the longest and most massive air attacks since the start of its full-scale invasion just days after the recent ceasefire expired.
Over the course of 30 hours, Russia launched more than 1,500 drones at Ukrainian cities, along with over 50 ballistic and cruise missiles, Zelenskyy said.
After the paywall:
The personal story of someone who lives next to a destroyed high-rise in Kyiv;
Why is a massive attack at this moment in the war so critical?
What was different about Moscow’s aerial attack strategy this time?