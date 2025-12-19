Featured Subscriber’s Comment: “I support your work for the next great democracy of Ukraine. You document the greatest struggle to becoming free and in charge of your destiny. I am proud to contribute. “ By: Kara Kane If you’d like to support our work, just like Kara did, consider subscribing and supporting us. Get Full Access! Tip Jar!

Russia is only ready to end the war if Ukraine withdraws from Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk and Luhansk regions, Putin announced Friday.

His troops only partially occupy areas of these four Ukrainian territories.

Using familiar terms about ‘root causes,’ the Russian president staked out a position even more absolute than that of the 28 point plan proposed by the Trump administration earlier this year.

“We are ready to end this conflict on the basis of the principles I outlined at the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs [in the summer of 2024] and by eliminating the root causes of the conflict,” Putin said at his annual press conference.