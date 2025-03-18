Editor’s Note: We deliver the most crucial news quickly, covering the difficult times Ukraine is enduring. Help us keep our voice strong. Support us to stay informed about the war in Ukraine in-depth and in real-time. Become a paid subscriber. Now, more than ever, it’s vital for us to carry out this mission.

Russia kicked the ball back out of its court.

After a 90-minute phone call with Donald Trump, Russia reportedly agreed to a partial 30 day limited ceasefire – covering only attacks on energy infrastructure.

But once again these talks are happening on Russia’s terms – and it’s now emerging what it would demand as a price for a full ceasefire.

Meanwhile, air raids went on in Kyiv as Russia once again launched drones aimed at attacking Ukrainian cities and civilians.

