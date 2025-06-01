Editor’s Note: Fast and relevant – newsflashes get you breaking news in the Ukraine war as they happen. Find this useful? Support our work by upgrading today! Upgrade Now!

Dozens of Russian aircraft are burning or in ruins right now after a surprise Ukrainian attack deep behind enemy lines, launched by Kyiv’s secret services.

Part of long-running subterfuge, the plan involved smuggling Ukrainian drones into Russian territory for secret assaults on at least four airfields.

At least 41 aircraft were destroyed, the results of a covert operation aimed at Russia’s tactical aviation terrorizing Ukrainian cities.