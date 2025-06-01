NEWSFLASH: Russian airfields burning after massive, covert Ukrainian assault
After days of Ukraine getting pounded by drones/missiles, a secret Ukrainian attack launched from Russian territory struck 4+ airfields, part of a wider campaign of sabotage behind enemy lines.
Dozens of Russian aircraft are burning or in ruins right now after a surprise Ukrainian attack deep behind enemy lines, launched by Kyiv’s secret services.
Part of long-running subterfuge, the plan involved smuggling Ukrainian drones into Russian territory for secret assaults on at least four airfields.
At least 41 aircraft were destroyed, the results of a covert operation aimed at Russia’s tactical aviation terrorizing Ukrainian cities.
