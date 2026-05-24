Editor’s Note:

Last night, as Zelenskyy warned of an incoming Russian attack, Tim reached out to the team at The Counteroffensive.

The next morning, Myroslava, our managing editor, checked in to make sure each member of our team had survived the night, as she does after every big attack.

This is how our team supports one another during wartime. And your support, as readers and paid subscribers, is the reason we are able to keep doing our jobs.

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