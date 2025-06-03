NEWSFLASH: SBU explosion damages Kerch bridge
Another covert mission: the bridge between Russia and Russian-occupied Crimea has been a symbol of the war – not to mention a vital logistics link for the Russian military.
Editor's Note: Even as we're preparing this lightning-fast newsflash, we are working under air alarm – the threat of Russian hypersonic missile attack.
Just two days after a stunning Russia-wide covert operation, Ukraine’s secret services have struck another blow deep behind enemy lines.
As the sun was rising this morning, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) struck the Kerch Bridge for a third time.
The Kerch Bridge, also known as the Crimean Bridge, is a structure that connects Russia with occupied Crimea. It’s the longest bridge in Europe – and the longest bridge ever built by Russia.
It has served as a critical way for Russia to integrate its occupied territory into the country, and as a logistics connection for Russian troops.
This SBU operation is unique, as it appears to have been carried out underwater.
