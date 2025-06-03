Editor’s Note: Even as we’re preparing this lightning-fast newsflash, we are working under air alarm – the threat of Russian hypersonic missile attack.



Support the brave work of our reporters under the most stressful situations possible. Upgrade today. Upgrade Now Tip Jar!

The location of the Kerch bridge, between Russian-occupied Crimea and Russian territory.

Just two days after a stunning Russia-wide covert operation, Ukraine’s secret services have struck another blow deep behind enemy lines.



As the sun was rising this morning, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) struck the Kerch Bridge for a third time.

The Kerch Bridge, also known as the Crimean Bridge, is a structure that connects Russia with occupied Crimea. It’s the longest bridge in Europe – and the longest bridge ever built by Russia.

It has served as a critical way for Russia to integrate its occupied territory into the country, and as a logistics connection for Russian troops.

This SBU operation is unique, as it appears to have been carried out underwater.