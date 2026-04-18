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On the afternoon of April 18, 2026, a man opened fire on people on the street in Kyiv’s Holosiivskyi district.

The approximate location of the Holosiivskyi district in Kyiv.

According to President Zelenskyy, at least 5 people were killed and 15 others were wounded.

Among the wounded is a child, as well as a supermarket security guard — the attacker subsequently barricaded himself inside the store.