NEWSFLASH: Terror attack in Kyiv
A gunman opened fire on pedestrians in Kyiv’s Holosiivskyi district, killing at least five. The shooter barricaded himself in a supermarket.
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On the afternoon of April 18, 2026, a man opened fire on people on the street in Kyiv’s Holosiivskyi district.
According to President Zelenskyy, at least 5 people were killed and 15 others were wounded.
Among the wounded is a child, as well as a supermarket security guard — the attacker subsequently barricaded himself inside the store.
After paywall:
What do we know about the attacker?
What happens to the hostages — are they all safe?
Is there any evidence of a connection to Russia?
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