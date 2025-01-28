Editor’s Note: Support independent journalism today. Upgrade now to back our team of Ukrainian journalists. Since we do not receive any U.S. government funds, we are already brainstorming ways to help our journalism peers in Ukraine affected by the unexpected funding freeze. The Counteroffensive will match any paid subscriptions/tip jar contributions today up to $1,000 and contribute it directly to organizations affected. Upgrade now Tip Jar

President Donald Trump walks across the South Lawn of the White House after returning from a weekend trip on January 27, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Across Ukraine, humanitarian workers and reporters supporting U.S.-backed projects are being laid off, having their job offers rescinded, or otherwise left in uncertainty about their next paycheck.

Worldwide, the United States spent $72 billion in foreign aid in 2023, the last year for which full data is available. That year, $17 billion – nearly a quarter of that – was dispersed in Ukraine.

Which organizations may be impacted by this sudden halt in foreign aid, and what are the consequences?

What is the global reaction to this policy shift?

How will it impact Ukraine? Does it affect military aid? Can the country’s organizations obtain a waiver?