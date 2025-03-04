NEWSFLASH: Trump halts aid to Ukraine
The United States is pausing military aid to Ukraine, which now looks to be facing the Russian menace without its closest ally.
Editor’s note: Without a doubt, these are the darkest days for Ukraine since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.
The United States is pausing its military aid to Ukraine, multiple news agencies reported, following an Oval Office confrontation between the presidents of the two countries.
“The president has been clear that he is focused on peace. We need our partners to be committed to that goal as well,” said a White House official, using the same language in a statement to The Washington Post, Reuters, Fox News and others. “We are pausing and reviewing our aid to ensure that it is contributing to a solution.”
The shocking news comes as hundreds of soldiers are killed or wounded on the battlefield on a daily basis.
Ukraine depends on the U.S. for vital defensive weapons, such as air defense interceptors that shoot down missiles aimed at its cities; as well as artillery rounds to sustain its operations along the frontlines.
It was unclear whether intelligence sharing would be affected.
The White House’s language mirrors that of a Kremlin spokesman, who accused Ukraine of being the roadblock to peace: “[Zelenskyy] doesn’t want peace [but] wants the war to continue.”
