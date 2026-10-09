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Following a call with Vladimir Putin, President Donald Trump just announced the release of hundreds of thousands of tons of Russian diesel over the next few months.

Shortly after, the Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) issued a temporary license for Russian diesel fuel sales through April 7, 2027 — giving them a pass on the sanctions that have acted like a vice on Russia’s economy.