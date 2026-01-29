Featured subscriber comment: “I support your work because I think the on-the-site reporting you do is the kind of storytelling and journalism I want to encourage; that you happen to do so from a war-zone is an excruciating fact and adds gravitas to the Publication” By Immersione Get Full Access! Tip Jar!

Putin has agreed not to attack Ukrainian energy infrastructure for a week at Donald Trump’s request, the U.S. president said during a conversation with journalists at the White House.

US President Donald Trump speaks alongside Secretary of State Marco Rubio (L) and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth (R) during a cabinet meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on January 29, 2026. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP via Getty Images).

This statement came on the eve of extreme cold weather in Ukraine, with temperatures expected to reach -30°C this weekend. Meanwhile, the energy crisis has been going on for more than two weeks, and some Kyiv residents have been without heating for even longer.