NEWSFLASH: U.S. intel suggests no end to war in sight
U.S. intel also says Russia is winning. In latest diplomatic move, U.S. agrees to help Russia regain access to global markets for agricultural products.
Editor’s note: News is developing fast.
Keep informed with The Counteroffensive’s newsflashes, available for paid members.
Russia and Ukraine feel pressure to negotiate an end to the war, but both prefer a continuation of fighting to an unfavorable negotiated peace, according to a new U.S. intelligence assessment.
The assessment implies that the war is unlikely to end anytime soon.
“Both leaders [Putin and Zelesnkyy] for now probably still see the risks of a longer war as less than those of an unsatisfying settlement,” the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (DNI) said in its annual threat assessment.
The DNI’s report comes as the White House announced a deal struck with Russia in which the United States would “help restore Russia’s access to the world market for agricultural and fertilizer exports.”
After the paywall:
-The U.S. director of national intelligence’s assessment of who is winning the Ukraine-Russia war
-U.S. intel’s assessment of how stable Putin’s rule is
-The deal U.S. and Russia just made on expanding Russia’s export market
-Ukraine’s threat to the Russian navy
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Counteroffensive with Tim Mak to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.