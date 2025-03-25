Editor’s note: News is developing fast.



Russia and Ukraine feel pressure to negotiate an end to the war, but both prefer a continuation of fighting to an unfavorable negotiated peace, according to a new U.S. intelligence assessment.

Washington DC, March 25: Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard (C) and Central Intelligence Agency Director John Ratcliffe (C-R) depart following a Senate Committee on Intelligence Hearing on March 25, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

The assessment implies that the war is unlikely to end anytime soon.

“Both leaders [Putin and Zelesnkyy] for now probably still see the risks of a longer war as less than those of an unsatisfying settlement,” the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (DNI) said in its annual threat assessment.

The DNI’s report comes as the White House announced a deal struck with Russia in which the United States would “help restore Russia’s access to the world market for agricultural and fertilizer exports.”